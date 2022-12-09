Comparing Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Genfit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 2.35 -$58.16 million ($2.25) -0.40 Genfit $101.25 million 1.79 $79.57 million N/A N/A

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finch Therapeutics Group and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Finch Therapeutics Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,767.93%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Genfit.

Risk & Volatility

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -6,431.16% -52.79% -41.29% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genfit beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

