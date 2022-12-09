Comparing Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ladder Capital and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.75 $56.52 million $0.88 12.06 Cousins Properties $755.07 million 4.94 $278.59 million $2.07 11.90

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ladder Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 23.35% 7.20% 1.85% Cousins Properties 40.90% 6.71% 4.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ladder Capital and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cousins Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.24%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

