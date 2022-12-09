Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.54. Compass shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 2,954 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Compass Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

