COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.26. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

