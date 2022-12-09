COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Dec 9th, 2022

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.26. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

