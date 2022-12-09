Compound Dai Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Compound Dai has a market cap of $557.32 million and $4.24 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

