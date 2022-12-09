Conflux (CFX) One Day Volume Tops $3.68 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Conflux has a total market cap of $57.62 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,154.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00444689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00862509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00110964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00641452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00252706 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

