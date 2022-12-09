Conflux One Day Volume Reaches $2.53 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $57.41 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,206.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00452926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00855448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00111680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.00648784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00251114 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

