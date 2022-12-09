ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Tops $0.0247 on Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $124.99 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002032 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $979.82 or 0.05706769 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00507655 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.45 or 0.30341412 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
