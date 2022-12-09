Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $11,999.34 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00505807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.90 or 0.30233590 BTC.

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

