ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.