Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.30-$12.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.60 EPS.
Cooper Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COO traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.43. The stock had a trading volume of 342,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.94. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
