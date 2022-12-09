Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-$12.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.60 EPS.

Shares of COO stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $385.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $233,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

