CoreFirst Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 93.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Announces Dividend

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.