CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.71.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
