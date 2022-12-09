CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 39,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2,579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 16.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

