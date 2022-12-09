CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 10.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,367,000 after purchasing an additional 216,467 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 379,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

