CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $483,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

