CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.00 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.