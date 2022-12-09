CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

