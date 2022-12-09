CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,243 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

NYSE:CI opened at $333.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $207.73 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.96 and a 200-day moving average of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

