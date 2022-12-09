Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.08

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 12388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 901,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 410,846 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,616,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 309,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

