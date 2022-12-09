Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 431.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $101.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

