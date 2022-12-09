Corton Capital Inc. Buys 317 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $3,086,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.