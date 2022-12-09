Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

