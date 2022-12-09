Corton Capital Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,320 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 555,295 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vistra by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 0.2 %

VST stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

