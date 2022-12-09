Corton Capital Inc. Invests $230,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

State Street Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

