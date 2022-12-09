Corton Capital Inc. Invests $275,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $31.14 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

