Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

