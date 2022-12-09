Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

ESTE opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

