Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,435 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,070,000 after acquiring an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270,263 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FL opened at $39.04 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

