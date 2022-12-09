Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $404,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,125 shares of company stock worth $1,327,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

