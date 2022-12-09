Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 824,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 127,488 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,938,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

