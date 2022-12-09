Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $21.67 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,496 shares of company stock worth $22,376,021 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.