Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.81.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment stock remained flat at C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 814,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. The firm has a market cap of C$431.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$5.42.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

