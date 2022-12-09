Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s 7th Largest Position

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.8% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 191.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 962.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,241. The company has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.01 and its 200-day moving average is $500.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

