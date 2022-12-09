Cowen Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $430.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $369.62.
Shares of LLY opened at $371.79 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
