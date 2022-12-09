Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 87,098 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,098 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Absolute Software worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABST opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $489.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.66. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.10%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.