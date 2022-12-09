Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares in the company, valued at $170,278,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,621,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $38.85 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $67.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

