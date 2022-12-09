Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYCB stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

