Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

