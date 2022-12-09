Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 232,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 74.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $154.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

