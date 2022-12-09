Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 115.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ALX opened at $233.85 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.96 and a 1 year high of $274.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

