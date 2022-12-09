Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.13%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

