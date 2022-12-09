Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of Power Integrations worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

