Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,350 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of TriCo Bancshares worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

