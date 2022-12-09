Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,150 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 166.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASS opened at $42.64 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $582.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.13%.

CASS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

