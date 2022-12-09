Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,160 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Woodward worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

WWD stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

