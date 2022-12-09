Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 337,072 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,072 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

