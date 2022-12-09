Creative Planning Acquires 18,658 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $442.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

