Creative Planning Acquires 3,796 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

